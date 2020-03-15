'Two poles' in Karnataka govt to deal with COVID-19 situation: Kumaraswamy

Taking a swipe at two Karnataka ministers over alleged lack of cooperation in combating coronavirus, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said "two poles" have emerged in the government to deal with the situation in the state which could cause panic among people.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy gave a slew of suggestions to tackle the viral disease. While taunting Health Minister Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, he asked them to cooperate with each other.

"Two poles have emerged in the government to sensitise people about the steps taken to deal with coronavirus," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

"Let the health minister BSriramulu and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar work in tandem. Let there be mutual cooperation. It should not become a publicity stunt. People should not get confused," he said. "Let people not panic as it will have an adverse effect on public life," he added.

Questioning the way coronavirus patients were being treated, Kumaraswamy said, "The government is saying it is quarantining the patients but is it appropriate to treat them with other patients? The government should consider using some vacant government buildings to treat such patients."

He claimed that treatment in isolation was the only way to prevent the disease from spreading further. So far six cases of coronavirus have been reported, of which a septuagenarian died in Kalaburagi.