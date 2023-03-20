Uri Gowda, Nanje Gowda not fictional: C T Ravi

The characters Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda are not fictional. Kannada writer D Javaregowda's work Suvarna Mandya has references to Vokkaliga chieftains Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda and their fight against Tipu Sultan, said BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi.

Speaking to mediapersons in Chikkamagaluru, Ravi said these characters were referred to in the book 'Suvarna Mandya' published in 1994. The book was reprinted in 2006 and was released by JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda. The Opposition has been making futile efforts to brand them as fictional," he said.

He suggested that a research be taken up to ascertain that Uri Gowda and Dodda Nanje Gowda killed Tipu. Ravi alleged that the Moodala Bagila Anjaneya Temple was converted into Jamia Masjid during Tipu's tenure.

Replying to a question, Ravi said that Siddaramaiah had been in politics for around 45 years and searching a constituency for him does not bring respect to him. "Leaders should not feel insecure," he added.