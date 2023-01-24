Will pay Rs 6,000 per vote, says Karnataka BJP leader

With elections around the corner, former Karnataka minister has stirred controversy after announcing Rs 6,000 to every one who votes for his party.

Ramesh Jarkiholi of BJP, who was forced to resign from his ministerial post in 2021 following his alleged role in a sex scandal, made this comment during a rally organised in Belagavi.

However, the party has distanced itself from his statement.

"There's no place for such things in our party. Our party is built on an ideology because of which it has come to power in the country and has come to power with clear majority second time with Narendra Modi as leader," he said. "In 2023 elections also we will come to power with clear majority," BJP minister Govind Karjol was quoted in an NDTV report.

Elections to the Karnataka Assembly are slated to take place in May.