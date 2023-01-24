'Rs 6,000 per vote': Karnataka BJP leader sparks row

Will pay Rs 6,000 per vote, says Karnataka BJP leader

Ramesh Jarkiholi of BJP, who was forced to resign in 2021 following his alleged role in a sex scandal, made this comment during a rally organised in Belagavi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 24 2023, 07:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 08:24 ist
Former Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. Credit: DH Photo

With elections around the corner, former Karnataka minister has stirred controversy after announcing Rs 6,000 to every one who votes for his party.

Ramesh Jarkiholi of BJP, who was forced to resign from his ministerial post in 2021 following his alleged role in a sex scandal, made this comment during a rally organised in Belagavi.

However, the party has distanced itself from his statement.

"There's no place for such things in our party. Our party is built on an ideology because of which it has come to power in the country and has come to power with clear majority second time with Narendra Modi as leader," he said. "In 2023 elections also we will come to power with clear majority," BJP minister Govind Karjol was quoted in an NDTV report.

Elections to the Karnataka Assembly are slated to take place in May.

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Ramesh Jarkiholi
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
BJP

What's Brewing

'Want to address hockey's decline in Karnataka'

'Want to address hockey's decline in Karnataka'

Working to plug loopholes: Zomato CEO to user

Working to plug loopholes: Zomato CEO to user

The significance of the Republic Day parade

The significance of the Republic Day parade

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

 