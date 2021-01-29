Won't back Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill: JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti

Dismissing reports that the JD(S) would back the BJP in the Legislative Council to pass the Anti Cow Slaughter Bill, JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti said that all JD(S) leaders were opposed to the controversial legislation.

Horatti said that his statements were misconstrued to infer that the regional party would back the Bill in the Council. "When media persons asked me about the Bill, I said that few important Bills have to be passed in the Council, even if the ruling party did not enjoy a majority in the upper house," he said, adding that he was not referring to the Anti Cow Slaughter Bill.

Horatti added that he had written about the ills of the controversial Bill, and would not back it in the Council.