Won't contest 2024 LS polls: Haveri MP Udasi

With less than a year to go for the parliamentary elections, Udasi's decision to bid goodbye to electoral politics has left the BJP workers of the district shocked

DHNS
DHNS, Haveri,
  • Jun 05 2023, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 05:09 ist
Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi. Credit: DH File Photo

Lok Sabha member from Haveri Shivakumar Udasi's decision to quit electoral politics has become a talking point in the district.

Udasi made his debut in Lok Sabha from Gadag-Haveri constituency in 2009, He was re-elected in 2014 and 2019 elections. With less than a year to go for the parliamentary elections, Udasi's decision to bid goodbye to electoral politics has left the BJP workers of the district shocked.

"I had decided not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections one year back. I've informed the same to the party leaders. I've made this decision due to personal reasons. Hence, I am not a ticket aspirant for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," Udasi, son of former state minister late C M Udasi, told reporters here on Monday.

The three-time MP, a BE graduate, has served as member of the parliamentary committees on finance and external affairs. He is currently serving as a member of the advisory committee of the Jal Shakti Ministry.  
   

Karnataka
Karnataka News
haveri
shivakumar udasi
BJP
Karnataka Politics

