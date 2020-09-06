Karnataka: Railways to resume seven more trains from Sept 12

The South Western Railway will start seven pairs of trains from September 12 as part of the process to bring normalcy in passenger movement.

In a release, the SWR said the composition and timings of the trains would be same as of existing regular services but stoppages would be restricted in view of suggestions from the state government. These will be fully reserved trains.

Among the seven trains is the KSR Bengaluru–Mysuru–KSR Bengaluru Special Express (06539 / 06540) all days except Sunday. The train will depart KSR Bengaluru at 5.20 pm and arrive Mysuru at 8.20 pm.

In the return direction, the train will depart Mysuru at 6.10 am and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 9.15 am.

The six other trains are Bengaluru Cantonment-Guwahati-Bengaluru Cantonment Special Express (02509 / 02510), Yeshwanthpur-Bikaner-Yeshwanthpur Special Express (06587 / 06588.

Mysuru-Jaipur-Mysuru Special Express (02975 / 02976), Mysuru-Solapur-Mysuru Special Express (06535 / 06536), Gorakhpur-Yeshwanthpur-Gorakhpur Special Express (02591 / 02592) and KSR Bengaluru-New Delhi-KSR Bengaluru Special Express (02627 / 02628).