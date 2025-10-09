Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
In court, an ugly show of intolerance

In court, an ugly show of intolerance

The CJI had dismissed the plea and told the petitioner to “go and ask the deity himself to do something."
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 19:35 IST
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 19:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
CJIeditorialCourt

Follow us on :

Follow Us