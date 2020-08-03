Karnataka records single-day high recoveries of 4,077

Sunday proved a milestone for Covid-19 discharges, with a record 4,077 people walking out of hospitals in the state in a single day. In Bengaluru alone, 2,331 Covid patients were discharged, which was higher than the number of new cases.

The next highest number of patient discharges was reported from Raichur with 153 and Tumkur 150. The state reported 5,532 fresh infections and 84 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases are on par with a trend established on July 23, when the state’s Covid-19 daily total hit the 5,000-mark and the numbers have not dropped since then.

The largest chunk of cases were in Bengaluru (2,105 cases), followed by Ballari (377 cases), Kalaburagi and Mysuru (238 cases each), Raichur (212 cases), Udupi (182 cases) and Dharwad (181 cases). Eight more districts recorded cases in three figures while the remaining districts reported fresh cases in two digits

Of the deaths, Bengaluru Urban accounted for highest Covid-related fatalities with 21 patients succumbing to the virus. Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada reported 10 deaths each followed by Dharwad 8. Just five of the reported new deaths had happened on Sunday while 18 of them were from Saturday. The remaining fatalities were from July.

The youngest fatality was a 20-year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada, who died on July 31 at a private hospital within hours of being identified as Covid positive.

She had hypertension and chronic kidney disease, and had developed breathlessness.

The oldest fatality was an 87-year-old woman in Bengaluru. The woman died at a private hospital on July 19, three days after being hospitalised.

She had symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and had developed heart complications.

As many as 64% of deaths had symptoms of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), and had breathlessness, a late-stage symptom while 11 had symptoms of ILI. The origin of infection for the remaining deaths are still being investigated.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, a majority of the new Covid-19 cases are in their thirties, while the next largest

age-group is people in their forties. Among those discharged, the largest age-group is people in their fifties, followed by people in their forties. The largest number of cases were found in the city’s West Zone, followed by South Zone with 18%.

According to the Palike data, 9,375 samples were collected/tested in the city on Sunday. The city currently has 13,726 containment zones.