Karnataka reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 858

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 11 2020, 13:00 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 13:00 ist
People in need wait for their turn to collect a free ration and groceries distributed by the Karnataka State Congress during the government-imposed nationwide lockdown against the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, in Bangalore on April 21, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Ten new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 858, the Health department said on Monday.

"Ten new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon... Till date 858 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 31 deaths and 422 discharges," the department said in its mid-day situation update. 

The ten new cases include- three from Davangere, two each from Bidar and Bagalkote, one each from Kalaburagi, Shiggavi in Haveri and Vijayapura. Seven cases are men, three are women.

While most cases are contacts of patients already tested positive, one each are with travel history to Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

One person's contact tracing is underway.

