Karnataka seeks more Central aid for flood relief

Karnataka, which is eligible for a compensation of Rs 628 crore under National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) guidelines, urged the Inter Ministerial Central Team on Wednesday to release more funds as the state was hit by floods for three consecutive years.

The government has estimated losses to the tune of Rs 8,071 crore due to the floods in August.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, following a meeting with the Central team, told reporters that the state has also petitioned the Centre to set up Integrated Flood Forecasting and Response System in the Krishna river basin. "We have also sought a Landslide Hazard Mapping and Early Warning System to mitigate landslides and prevent loss of life," he said.

The System, he said, will help understand the reasons for landslides and to initiate precautionary measures. The government was also contemplating to shift residents in areas susceptible to landslides.