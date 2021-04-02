Karnataka shuts gyms, swimming pools, puts restrictions in Bengaluru pubs, restaurants amid Covid-19 surge

The Karnataka government on Friday ordered the closure of gyms and swimming pools while capping the seating capacity in theatres at 50 per cent in a new set of guidelines aimed at curbing Covid-19 with cases spiking.

The new restrictions will be in force till April 20, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said in his order.

Besides the closure of gyms and swimming pools, the government has ordered apartment complexes to shut common facilities such as party halls and clubhouses.

“In cinema halls, alternate seating subject to a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity only shall be allowed in the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural, including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad,” the order stated.

Gatherings and functions are prohibited in places of religious worship, but individuals are allowed to visit them and offer prayers, the order specified. Restrictions on public gatherings and congregations during religious festivals and jathras/fairs will continue, it added.

The government has also clamped down on rallies, dharnas irrespective of the reason.

The order stated that classes 6-9, including Vidyagama, will be suspended, but that classes 10-12 can continue. However, physical attendance is not a must. Even college classes will be closed, except those due for board or university exams.

Similarly, boarding schools and residential hostels will be closed, except for students of classes 10-12 and college-goers appearing for exams, the order stated. ‘

Public transport will function normally without exceeding seating capacity.

The new curbs signal the alarm within the B S Yediyurappa administration as the number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 10-lakh mark this week. “It has been observed that there has been a persistent rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state during the last one month,” the order pointed out.

In the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Hubballi-Dharwad, the number of customers in pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants is capped at 50 per cent.

“Strict Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) like ensuring wearing of masks, physical distancing, provision of hand sanitiser/hand wash shall be enforced. If there is any violation in pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants, the facility shall be closed till the pandemic is over,” the order stated.

The above rule will apply to shopping malls, closed markets and departmental stores, which will be closed if violations occur.

The number of persons allowed for various activities will remain the same: 500 people at marriages if it is an open space, 200 in a hall or a closed space; 100 people at birthday celebrations in open spaces and 50 in closed spaces; 100 people at funerals in an open space, 50 if closed; 50 people at cremations and burials; 100 people in all other congregations; 500 are allowed in religious and political gatherings in open spaces.