Karnataka soldier dies in Poonch skirmish

A soldier from Karnataka's Belagavi on Friday died as Pakistan army violated ceasefire in Poonch in Kashmir on Thursday night.

21-year-old Rahul Bhairu Sulagekar succumbed to gunshot injuries in a Medical Aid Centre on Fiday. He belonged to Uchagaon village in Belagavi tehsil.

Rahul is survived by his mother, Smt Geeta.

On Thursday night, Pak army violated Ceasefire accompanied by suspicious movement of Pak Army abetted terrorists in Krishna Ghati Sector in District Poonch.

Observing suspicious movement, effective engagement of Terrorists and Pak posts was carried out by own alert troops.