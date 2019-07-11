Karnataka SSLC 2019 supplementary results: How to check

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 11 2019, 11:18am ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2019, 11:18am ist

The Karnataka Secondary Education and Examinations Board will announce the results for the SSLC 2019 supplementary exams soon.

The results will be available on the official website of KSEEB - kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

How to check your results: 

1. Go to the website of the KSEEB website (www.kseeb.kar.nic.in) or www.karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the "Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2019" option.

3. Enter your registration/hall ticket number and hit "submit".

4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. You can download and take a print out for future reference.

