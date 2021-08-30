Karnataka teachers request Covid-19 aid to accounts by September 5

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has requested the government to distribute soon the Covid relief fund announced for teaching and non-teaching staff working with private unaided schools in the state.
In a request to Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh, the association requested to transfer the amount to the beneficiaries' accounts at least before Teachers' Day (September 5).
