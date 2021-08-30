Karnataka teachers request Covid-19 aid by Sept 5

Karnataka teachers request Covid-19 aid to accounts by September 5

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 30 2021, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 01:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has requested the government to distribute soon the Covid relief fund announced for teaching and non-teaching staff working with private unaided schools in the state.

In a request to Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh, the association requested to transfer the amount to the beneficiaries' accounts at least before Teachers' Day (September 5). 

