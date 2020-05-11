Karnataka to bear train fare of stranded Kannadigas

The state government will bear the train fares of stranded Kannadigas keen to return to the state from different parts of the country. Tourists, students and those with health conditions will be given priority, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Sunday evening.

However, train services to Karnataka will depend on the number of people who have applied to return to the state. Trains are yet to be earmarked to ferry the stranded Kannadigas.

The state government also imposed a few conditions for those seeking to return. They include online registration, permission only for those stranded in other states and mandatory 14-day quarantine among others.

“They will be allowed according to the availability of quarantine facilities,” a statement by the CMO said. Only those who are ready to undergo quarantine must register their names, the statement added.

The decision came in the wake of widespread criticism over the issue of charging train fares from migrant labourers impoverished by the lockdown that has lasted more than 45 days.

Opposition parties, especially the Congress, have fiercely attacked the Centre over the issue.