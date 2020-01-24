Kerala police book Shobha, 4 others for promoting ‘enmity’

The Kerala police has registered a case against Karnataka BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Udupi-Chikmagalur, Shobha Karandjale and four others for a fake campaign on communal lines on the social media.

Shobha on Wednesday made a social media post alleging that Hindus of Kuttipuram panchayat in Malappuram district in north Kerala were being denied water as they supported CAA. She also mentioned that Kerala was taking baby steps to become another Kashmir. A couple of pictures were also shared.

With the post triggering strong resentment, a police case was registered at the jurisdictional police station under Section 153 A of IPC for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, and 120 (O) of Kerala Police Act for causing nuisance. Apart from Shobha, a local BJP leader and three workers of Seva Bharati were also arraigned for arranging the pictures.

According to the police, the allegation that Hindus were denied water was totally baseless. The region was facing acute drinking water shortage. Hence various voluntary organisations and political parties used to supply water in tanker to the locality regularly. There used to be no discrimination in water supply and the people were living with harmony. Hence, the BJP MP’s message was only intended at creating unrest, said a police official.

Malappuram district police chief Abdul Karim said that report would be sent to Lok Sabha Speaker seeking his nod to further steps like recording statement and arresting the MP. The case was registered on the basis of a petition filed a Delhi-based lawyer.

Karim also said that several such cases were registered in the district over last few weeks for spreading misleading campaigns over the Citizenship Amendment Act.