Kerala SRTC resumes Bengaluru service

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 12 2021, 06:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 06:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) resumed the Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru services from Sunday. The services were suspended on April 9 owing to Covid-19. Bus timings and reservation are available on the website www.online.keralartc.com or 'Ente KSRTC' mobile application.

