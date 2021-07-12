Kerala SRTC resumes Bengaluru service

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) resumed the Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru services from Sunday. The services were suspended on April 9 owing to Covid-19. Bus timings and reservation are available on the website www.online.keralartc.com or 'Ente KSRTC' mobile application.
