Basavanna’s role in social justice, equality is crucial: DC

Deputy Commissioner C Satyabhama on Sunday said that there was reality in Basava philosophy and many personalities followed the path shown by him.

She was speaking at the Basava Jayanti programme organised by the district administration here.

She said,” Basavanna played a crucial role in ensuring social justice and equality. He taught the world the concept of social equality in the 12th century itself. He wanted to bring the last man of the society to the mainstream.“

She said that Basavanna stressed the work culture and rejected the caste system. He introduced Anubhava Mantapa where people from different communities could debate. Anubhava Mantapa could be considered as the Parliament of the present day.

“Basavanna sowed the seed of social revolution when he was a child. He wanted to build the society where all are equal,” the DC said.

Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar chose the path shown by Basavanna. Gandhi united all communities. There was a need to popularise Basava philosophy, said Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Naganand Kemparaj.

“During the days of Basavanna, there was no place for caste and gender. However, today there is gender discrimination in society which should be addressed,” he said.

Kemparaj said,”Basavanna never visited temples. He realised the God in his work. He stood by dalits, exploited sections and women. He was respected by all communities.”

Assistant director of the department of Kannada and Culture Ravi Kumar, Zilla Sharana Sahitya Parishat president N R Jnanamurthy, Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat district general secretary B Suresh were present.