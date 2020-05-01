Why govt spending money on unnecessary progs?

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday questioned the state government’s need to spend money on unnecessary programmes.

“The government is concerned about lockdown. It is not concerned about common people, farmers and working class,” he alleged.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a programme to distribute free food kits at Srinivas Kalyan Mantap organized by Samruddhi Srinivas Abhimani Balaga.

He said that it was not time to fight against failures of the government. He would attempt to rectify errors of the government being a leader of the one of the opposition parties.

“I don’t indulge in rivalry. The BJP government has continued the scheme introduced by me,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said that the Chief Minister’s office had too many advisors who could provide advise to the entire nation.