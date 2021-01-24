Lack of toilets in Karnataka govt schools puts kids at extra risk amid Covid

Back in school, students face a new challenge during the pandemic: lack of toilets that may put them at a health risk.

Data from the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) shows 13,345 separate toilet facilities for boys and girls are needed at hundreds of government schools in 24 districts. Some schools do not even have proper common toilet facilities.

Recently, DPI requested the department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) to construct toilets at schools under Parihara scheme and to provide drinking water facilities.

Davangere’s dubious rank

As per data available with DH, Davangere stands first when it comes to lack of toilets. Of the 1,784 missing toilets in the district, 923 are for boys and 861 for girls.

Tumakuru district follows closely with a shortage of 1,762 toilets, of which 853 are for boys and 909 for girls.

While allowing schools to reopen for offline classes for standards 10 and 12, providing proper toilet and drinking water facility was one of the conditions put by the state technical advisory committee for Covid-19. It was also mentioned in the standard operating procedure issued by the department.

Schools in Bengaluru North district need 89 toilets at 83 government schools in its four taluks. A total of 17,496 children study here.

However, when it comes to lack of drinking water facilities, Hassan district tops the list with 1,517 schools in need of it, followed by Mandya with 882 schools and Kolar 774 schools.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and adviser to government (education reforms) Prof M R Doreswamy conducted a review meeting on school development under the Parihara programme of the RDPR department recently. Prof Doreswamy asked RDPR officials to coordinate with universities which have adopted government schools under the programme.

Teachers in some of the schools said toilets were in good condition before lockdown.

“The doors and taps of the toilet were missing when we reopened the school, due to the handiwork of miscreants,” said the headmaster of a government school in Bengaluru North district.

“We even need additional toilets in proportion to the number of students and we have communicated the same to the department.” said the headmaster of a school in Bengaluru Rural.

Toilets and safe drinking water facilities at schools are essential and should be provided immediately. The situation is sensitive as children are attending schools during the pandemic and the departments concerned must ensure health and hygiene there. We are coordinating with the department of public instruction and RDPR department to address the issue,” said Prof M R Doreswamy, Adviser to government (Education Reforms).