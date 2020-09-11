Low-lying areas inundated in Mangaluru in heavy rain

Heavy rain continued to lash various parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Friday. The low-lying areas in Jeppinamogaru, Ekkur, Kottara Chowki and Kallapu have been inundated. The fire service personnel have evacuated several people from the affected areas.

The Rajakaluve and storm water drains in Jeppinamogaru area are overflowing, thus inundating fields and houses. The areas on both the sides of the highway from Jeppinamogaru to Kallapu have been inundated. Several cars have been damaged after a compound wall collapsed near an apartment at Kuntikana.

In the last 24 hours, DK district received an average of 78.7 mm rainfall.