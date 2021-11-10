Male elephant calf named after Puneeth Rajkumar

As part of paying tributes to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar who died last month, the officials of elephants camp at Sakrebailu near Shivamogga have named a male elephant calf after the actor's name.

On the actor's last visit to the camp in September, earlier this year, he had hugged the elephant calf and spent time with it. His visit the camp was as a part of shooting for a documentary on wildlife. Female elephant Netra gave birth to male elephant calf around two years back.

The male elephant calf Puneeth was weaned from his mother Netra so that it would have its adult diet without depending on its mother's milk.

