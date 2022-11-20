Mangaluru blast is intelligence failure: Congress

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the low-intensity blast in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru was an intelligence failure.
"The blast has exposed the failure of the intelligence department and home minister should accept the responsibility," Siddaramaiah said.
The former chief minister condemned the blast as "an act of violence" and urged the police to arrest those responsible for it. "DGP has confirmed that the blast in Mangaluru is an act of terror," he pointed out. "I urge the people not to panic and give leads to the police about all the suspected persons."
