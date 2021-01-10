11 fishermen rescued from Tamil Nadu boat on fire

The Indian Coast Guard personnel rescued 11 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, 140 miles west of New Mangalore Port on Sunday.

A message was received by MRCC (Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre) from one Prof Antony Raj that there was a massive fire in a Tamil Nadu fishing boat - IFB AVKM, with 11 fishermen on board, due to a gas cylinder blast.

The MRCC Mumbai immediately swung into action and diverted two offshore patrol vessels namely Sachet and Sujeet patrolling the area for immediate assistance.

In addition, the ISN (International Safety Net) was activated to seek assistance from merchant ships passing by, to which two merchant ships responded.

Indian Coast Guard aircraft CG Dornier patrolling the Arabian Sea was diverted to vector the distressed fishing boat.

The CG Dornier spotted the fishing boat at 11.45 am in approximate position 140 nautical miles west off the New Mangalore Port. A two-way communication was established on VHF channel with fishermen to ascertain the casualty status.

ICGS Sachet and Sujeet reached the spot at 1 pm, immediately assessed the casualty and evacuated the severely injured, who were administered medical aid.

Braving the high seas, the ship headed for the port in Mangaluru for further specialised hospital management in respect of the casualty, said Babu Venkatesh, Commander, Coast Guard Karnataka.

Following the cylinder blast, fire had engulfed the fishing boat. The coordinated team effort by the ICG for immediate rescue helped save lives, he added.