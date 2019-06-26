134-year-old school saved from closure in Kandlooru

A 134-year-old government school was saved from closure with the joint efforts of old students, villagers and SDMC members in Kundapura taluk.

The Government Higher Primary School at Kandlooru was facing the threat of closure due to poor enrolment. The school had 14 students during 2018-19. This year, 91 children (including LKG) are studying in the school.

The Kandlooru School was started in 1884 and had been imparting education to the children for the last 134 years.

With the love for private English medium school, the number of children admitting to this school dwindled over a period of time. There was a fear of merging the children from Kandlooru School with the nearby Urdu Medium school. On noticing the poor enrollment in the school, Kannika Vidya Bharathi Mahila Sangha, Old Students Association, villagers, elected representatives and SDMC members formed Kannada Shala Abhyudaya Samithi and strove to revive the school.

The Samithi members visited households in the village and convinced the parents to admit their children to the school by promising them to provide all the facilities of the private school.

Abhyudaya Samithi President Gauri Sriyan said, “With the help of old students and donors, an action plan of Rs 23 lakh was prepared to improve basic facilities in the school.” To attract children, the walls of the school building have been painted with animals and other motives. Further, mini bus facility has been provided to ferry students from far away places, she said. To ensure that children learn English, Spoken English classes and Smart class have been introduced. Three honorary teachers have also been appointed, Gauri added.

“We spend Rs 30,000 every month to ferry students in the bus. The committee lacks resourcese. If donors come forward, then it will help poor children,” she added.

Ramanath Shenoy of Kundapur Block Resource Centre said, “Villagers helped in saving the school. As many as 30 children have been admitted to LKG alone.”

Udupi DDPI Sheshashayana said, "None of the government school will close down, if people join hands."