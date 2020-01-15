1,923 students take part in COPS talent hunt

Coorg Public School (COPS) conducted the mega Coorg Talent Search Examination (CTSE) at General Thimayya Public School recently.

The programme, organised in collaboration with Society for Education Excellence and Research (SAPARYA), was followed by a public function at the Town Hall, Madikeri.

Prior to the final exam, qualifier rounds were conducted at various levels, where 1,427 students from Class 10 and 496 from Class 12 participated from around 45 schools and colleges in Kodagu and Hassan districts. The top 10 rankers from each institution qualified for the mega event.

The CTSE is a flagship programme of SAPARYA. This is the launch year of the programme and CTSE is a knowledge and aptitude test conducted in order to spot, reward and nurture talented students from across Kodagu and aid them in fulfilling their career aspirations. Providing quality education and tapping the potential of children is also the idea of the search.

The three-level winners received scholarship worth Rs 2.5 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh respectively.

Amongst the 10th standard students, Ninal Nachappa of Coorg Public School, Gonikoppa, bagged the first place, followed by Ishita P Acharya, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Kodagu Vidyalaya, Madikeri, and Prajwal M S, SMS Academy Aramery, Virajpet.

Amongst the 12th standard students, Yashwanth K R from Shastry PU College, Hunsur; Vishnu Priya M S from Cauvery College, Virajpet; and S L Monika from St Joseph’s PU College bagged the first, second and third places respectively.

MLA M P Appacchu Ranjan, SAPARYA Secretary Dr K D Jose, Abeeda Sherin of Vidyanikethan College, Gonikoppa, and Babeena of General Thimayya Public School, Madikeri, attended the programme.