2 more flights to arrive in Mangaluru; flight from Saudi not finalised

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said flights from Saudi Arabia to Mangaluru had not been finalised yet.

The flight from Muscat with stranded people will arrive at Mangalore International Airport on May 20 and a flight from Qatar on May 22.

The deputy commissioner, while addressing the gathering, said two flights under Vande Bharath Mission had landed at Mangaluru.

The Muscat-Bengaluru-Mangaluru flight will have 178 passengers including two infants. As many as 63 passengers will travel to Mangaluru.