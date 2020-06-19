26,486 students appear for II PU English exam

As many as 26,486 students out of the total 26,952 students wrote their second PU English examination at 51 examination centres across Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday.

As many as 466 students had skipped the examination, a press release stated. Earlier in the day, the district administration, KSRTC and deputy director PU education department had engaged 47 buses to ferry 1,043 second PUC students from Kerala to the examination centres.

Twenty two KSRTC and 12 college buses were engaged to ferry 760 students from Talapady border to the examination centres. No sooner than parents had dropped their children at the Talapady check post, Nodal officer Vittal Abura made the students assemble on Kunjatthur Mariasharama church premises. The students based on their examination centres were asked to board the buses. Officials also had taken care to ensure that social distancing was practised in the buses. A student in a wheelchair was the cynosure of attention at the check post.

Ayusha of Gandhinagar, near Varkady Sunkadakatte in Kerala, had undergone a surgery in the leg. Ayusha, ignoring the pain, had decided to face the examinations. Hazrat Sayyed Madani College Principal Sangeetha picked up Ayusha from the check post and dropped her at the examination centre in Thokottu.

The remaining students from Punyakoti Nagara in Mudipu, Bayar Anekal in Vittal border, Pathur in Kurnadu border, from Kayar Padav in Puttur border, Panjikallu and Karike in Sullia border were ferried to the examination centres. All students were asked to wear masks and use sanitiser before entering the examination centres. The students were also subjected to thermal screening prior to entering the examination centres.