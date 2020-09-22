4 including ex-servicemen held for theft in Mangaluru

Mangaluru police arrested four persons including an ex-serviceman in connection with theft in an apartment at Idya in Surathkal police station jurisdiction, on August 17.

Speaking to mediapersons, City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said that the arrested are ex-serviceman Naveen, Santhosh of Belthangady, and Raghu and Amesh of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

On August 17, thieves entered the flat belonging to Vidya Prabhu in Jardin Apartment Complex at Surathkal and decamped with Rs 51 lakh cash and 224 gram of gold ornaments. One of those nabbed, Naveen, was serving as the secretary of the apartment association.

The investigating police on September 15 had arrested two persons from Thiruvananthapuram. As the investigation continued, they were able to arrest two more persons including an ex-serviceman. Naveen was serving as a manager in a wine shop while Santosh was working as a waiter in the same wine shop. The police have recovered Rs 30,85,710 cash and 224 grams gold ornaments along with the car and two-wheeler used for the crime. The police are yet to arrest two more persons from Kerala who were also part of the theft.

It was found that Vidya used to visit the flat once in a while and did not stay there regularly