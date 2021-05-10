40 MT oxygen arrives at New Mangalore Port from Kuwait

The distribution of the oxygen will be decided by the state government

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • May 10 2021, 17:33 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 17:33 ist
INS Kolkata reached New Mangalore Port on Monday. Credit: NMPT

INS Kolkata reached New Mangalore Port on Monday carrying 40 MT of medical oxygen filled in ISO tanks from Kuwait.

It also carried five tonnes of oxygen cylinders and four high flow oxygen concentrators.

The vessel arrived at berth number 7 and the work of unloading the tanks is in progress.

The distribution of the oxygen will be decided by the state government.

As part of the Samudra Setu -II, the Indian Naval ship had recently reached Port Shuwaikh in Kuwait to get liquid medical oxygen and other medical items to India.

Earlier, ‘INS Talwar,’ carrying 40 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen filled in ISO cryogenic containers had arrived at the New Mangalore Port (NMP) on May 6.

New Mangalore Port
INS Kolkata
oxygen
COVID-19
Kuwait

