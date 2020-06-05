40 stranded labourers from Nepal leave for native places

Over 40 labourers stranded in undivided Dakshina Kannada district left for their native villages in Nepal.

Prior to the lockdown, labourers from Nepal were working in fast-food joints and hotels in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. After the announcement of lockdown, they were stranded without work. As the days passed, all the money they had was spent.

Deepak Athikari, a native of Nepal, working in a fast-food stall in Padubidri came to the rescue of the stranded labourers by helping them to return to Nepal. During the lockdown period, Deepak helped 20 stranded labourers by providing food and providing accommodation in his rented house.

Later, he made arrangements for their travel to Nepal by raising funds from his friends in Nepal. As many as 20 labourers from Udupi were joined by 20 Nepali labourers from Mangaluru. Together with help from Deepak, they travelled on a bus to Nepal.