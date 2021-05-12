552 new Covid-19 cases in Kodagu

A total of 552 new Covid-19 cases have been registered in Kodagu on Wednesday.

The recoveries outnumbered fresh cases in the district. A total of 648 people have recovered.

The district has recorded one more fatality, taking the tally of deaths in Kodagu to 190.

Kodagu has 5,046 active cases undergoing treatment.

The total positive cases reported in the district are 18,314 and the total recoveries are 13,078.