8 suspended from Congress for anti-party activities

DCC president K K Manjunath said that eight leaders have been suspended from the primary membership of the Congress party for six years, for engaging in anti-party activities.

The suspended are Mohan who has contested as an independent candidate from ward number 2 in CMC limits and Mohammed Hayath who is supporting Mohan, K M Venkatesh who behaved indecently with the DCC president, Tajasam who is contesting as an independent candidate from ward number 11, Sunil Nanjappa who is contesting as an independent candidate from ward 19, Benedict who is contesting as an independent candidate from ward 22 and his supporter Gilbert Lobo and H K Prema who is contesting as an independent candidate from ward 23.