92 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Udupi district

The district reported fresh 92 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which is highest ever in the state.

The total number of cases testing positive to coronavirus is 564. Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadheesh said that all the infected patients who tested positive were from Mumbai. Out of 92, one patient was from Dakshina Kannada (DK).

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

82 patients recovered

The DK administration was informed and the patient will be sent back to Dakshina Kannada. Among the 92 patients, 13 were women. Out of 92, five people had symptoms and were admitted to T M A Pai COVID-19 hospital for treatment. While others were admitted in the government hospitals. He said that 82 patients had recovered and were discharged.