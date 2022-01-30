Activists leverage technology to create awareness about RPWD Act 2016

Under Col 15 (1)(2) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, both the government and private institutions should appoint nodal officers to create awareness about the Disabilities Act among the masses.

Two activists have embarked on a mission to create awareness about the RPWD Act and are using technology to reach out to the differently abled.

Karnataka Rajya Vikalachethanara Rakshana Samiti working president Chandrashekar Puttappa and district unit of Karnataka Government Differently Abled Employees Association president Shivappa Rathod have been conducting awareness talks on RPWD Act virtually on google meet since July 2021.

“The chapters in the Act are discussed during these sessions planned on every Sunday (from 4 pm onwards),” said Chandrashekar, who is popularly known as Champa.

So far, 25 such sessions had been completed, and the 26th session planned on January 30 (Sunday) will discuss redressing needs of differently abled persons as highlighted in Col 30, in the seventh chapter of RPWD Act 2016, Chandrashekar told DH.

“The previous sessions had witnessed discussions on appointment of nodal officers under Col 23 of the Act, to redress grievances of differently abled. The virtual platform also focussed on social security schemes (Col 24), insurance schemes (Col 26), rehabilitation (Col 27) and so on,” said Shivappa Rathod, who is serving as a teacher, in Karnataka Public School in Kumbra, in Puttur taluk.

“The interaction session witnesses active participation resulting in the hour-long programme ending around 7.30 pm,” said Chandrashekar and adds that due to limitations only 100 people are allowed to participate in the virtual awareness discussions on RPWD Act 2016.

Thus, these discussions are also shared on the WhatsApp group -- ‘Vikalachethanara Vikas’. Government officials including panchayat development officers also participate in our meetings, he said.

Shivappa Rathod’s sound knowledge about the Police Act, IPC, CrPC, Indian Constitution, Right to Education, Revenue Act, Income Tax Act, Hindu Marriage Act, Education Act 1983, Motor Vehicle Act, among others, has helped many differently abled people redress their grievances.

People benefitted

Veera Rajendra, who was serving as a PT master in a school in Kundapur was confined to bed due to a spinal cord injury.

Veera Rajendra was immensely benefitted after attending a session and his decade-long grievances were settled within 30 days by officials.

Sharnappa Sajjan, who served as head constable in the Haveri district, suffered a spinal cord injury and struggled to make both ends meet.

Sharnappa was soon rehabilitated according to the RPWD Act.

“We also discuss court cases to highlight that cases of differently abled should be settled within six months,” said Shivappa.

Chandrashekar says the RPWD Act 2016 is a powerful Act.

“Instead of allowing the Act to be confined to books, we are creating awareness with the objective that all differently abled people should empower themselves and solve their grievances with help of the RPWD Act 2016,” adds Chandrashekar.