Actor Soujanya laid to rest

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • Oct 02 2021, 02:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 02:04 ist
Family members mourn the demise of actor Soujanya (Savi Madappa), as her mortal remains were brought to her native place in Andagove.

The last rites of actor Soujanya (Savi Madappa) who ended life in an apartment in Doddabele village in Bengaluru, was held in her native place Andagove on Friday.

The mortal remains were kept for public viewing in the Ainmane of the Chikkanda family. Soujanya's mother was inconsolable.

After carrying out some religious rituals as per Kodava tradition, she was laid to rest in the burial ground of Andagove village.

Local resident Ranjani recalled that whenever Soujanya came to the village, she spoke to the people.

Soujanya
Actor
laid to rest
Andagove
Kodagu

