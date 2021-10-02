Actor Soujanya laid to rest

The last rites of actor Soujanya (Savi Madappa) who ended life in an apartment in Doddabele village in Bengaluru, was held in her native place Andagove on Friday.
The mortal remains were kept for public viewing in the Ainmane of the Chikkanda family. Soujanya's mother was inconsolable.
After carrying out some religious rituals as per Kodava tradition, she was laid to rest in the burial ground of Andagove village.
Local resident Ranjani recalled that whenever Soujanya came to the village, she spoke to the people.
