Actor Yash visits Krishna Mutt

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 07 2022, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 01:10 ist
Actor Yash receives prasada at Krishna Mutt in Udupi.

Actor Yash on Sunday visited Krishna Mutt in Udupi and had the darshana of the presiding deity. 

A large number of devotees had gathered at the temple to get a glimpse of their favourite actor. Many were seen taking selfies with the actor on Car Street.

After having the darshana of the deity through Kanakana Kindi, he visited Navagraha Kindi, Paryaya Krishnapura Mutt and received prasada from Diwana Varadaraja Achar.

He also visited Krishnapura Mutt.

Actor Yash
visits Krishna Mutt
Udupi
darshana

