Adesh Yadav sets record in 10,000-metre race

Mangalore University made a bright start in the 81st All India Inter-University Athletics Championship for men which got underway at Swaraj Maidan in Moodbidri on Tuesday.

Adesh Yadav of Mangalore University set a meet record in the 10,000-metre race by clocking 29:15:46. The previous record was held by Narendra Prathap Singh of Mangalore University (29:42:19). Adesh Yadav of Mangalore University is studying BSc in Alva’s College, Moodbidri.

Arif Ali of Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Uttar Pradesh, who came second on the track clocked 29:18:82, while Ram Vinod Yadav of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, finished the line by 29:27:45.

Adesh had also set a new record (30:09:6 in the 10,000-metre race) in the recently concluded 41st Mangalore University inter-collegiate level athletics meet.

The championship was organised jointly by Mangalore University and Alva’s College in Moodbidri.