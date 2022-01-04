Adesh Yadav sets record in 10,000-metre race

Mangalore University made a bright start in the 81st All India Inter-University Athletics Championship for men which got underway at Swaraj Maidan in Moodbidri on Tuesday.
Adesh Yadav of Mangalore University set a meet record in the 10,000-metre race by clocking 29:15:46. The previous record was held by Narendra Prathap Singh of Mangalore University (29:42:19). Adesh Yadav of Mangalore University is studying BSc in Alva’s College, Moodbidri.
Arif Ali of Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Uttar Pradesh, who came second on the track clocked 29:18:82, while Ram Vinod Yadav of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, finished the line by 29:27:45.
Adesh had also set a new record (30:09:6 in the 10,000-metre race) in the recently concluded 41st Mangalore University inter-collegiate level athletics meet.
The championship was organised jointly by Mangalore University and Alva’s College in Moodbidri.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence
Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter
Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show
What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes
Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists
World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war
DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill
DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'