Agriculturist gets Plant Genome Saviour Community Award

Agriculturist gets Plant Genome Saviour Community Award

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Nov 17 2021, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 22:25 ist
Progressive farmer Poonacha and his wife Rati Poonacha receive the Plant Genome Savior Community Award from Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, during a function held in New Delhi. Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority chairman K V Prabhu looks on.

Progressive farmer Napanda Poonacha has been conferred with the Plant Genome Saviour Community Award, by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority.

Poonacha and his wife Rati Poonacha received the award during a function held in New Delhi recently.

Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje presented the award.

Poonacha was presented the award for his work towards the preservation of the ‘Adi’ variety of pepper.

Poonacha has also discovered the varieties of pepper that grow in places with heavy rain, misty atmosphere and in hilly regions like Kodagu.

He is based in Garvale Gram Panchayat limits on the Western Ghats, the climate which is less suitable for growing pepper.

After many years of research, Poonacha discovered the ‘Adi’ variety of pepper that can be grown in the peculiar climate.

The black pepper is known for its unique aroma and medicinal properties and is referred to as black diamond.

Poonacha introduced the Adi variety of pepper on a large scale, among the growers.

The Adi variety of pepper has obtained a patent from the Indian Institute of Spices Research. It has been certified that the special variety grows only in places of heavy rainfall.

The size of normal pepper will be 4-5 mm and the size of Adi black pepper is 6-7 mm. Adi pepper is immune to diseases and the flowers will appear in the vines between November and February. Pepper seeds are green, yellow and red in colour.

Napanda N Poonacha said that Adi pepper is the fruit of his 20 years of research. The crop is the best suited for Kodagu.

The maintenance cost is less as it is less affected by diseases, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Progressive agriculturist
Napanda Poonacha
Plant Genome Saviour Community Award
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

 