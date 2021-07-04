AI and ML course being introduced at CIT, Ponnampet

A new engineering course in “Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning” (AI and ML), an allied branch of Computer Science and Engineering, is being introduced at Coorg Institute of Technology (CIT), Ponnampet, from the academic year 2021-22.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning open the door to highly skilled engineers to propel humans to the fifth industrial revolution, says C P Belliappa, president, CIT.

"Artificial intelligence has various applications in today's society. AI can solve complex problems efficiently in multiple disciplines, such as robotics, space exploration, healthcare, entertainment, finance, education, social media, driverless automobiles, precision agriculture, drone deliveries etc. Drones and robots are other examples of this technology being increasingly used in modern warfare," he added.

Machine learning (ML) is a sub-field of artificial intelligence, which enables machines or computer-controlled systems to learn and improve automatically through experience and by using data. Some examples of ML are, online recommender systems, Google search algorithms, Facebook/Twitter auto-friend tagging suggestions, accurate predictions based on big data, medical diagnosis, detecting credit card frauds and Alexa, the voice-controlled virtual assistant that uses AI technology.

These trends in technologies have been impacting humanity like never before and offer highly challenging and rewarding opportunities.

CIT has established a Robotic Laboratory where students and faculty from all disciplines come together to develop innovative ideas and products.

Belliappa called upon the student fraternity to take advantage of the new course that is set to begin in CIT in the academic year 2021-22.