Another youth stabbed to death in Karnataka's Mangaluru

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 28 2022, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 23:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A young man was stabbed to death outside a textile shop at Surathkal in Mangaluru on the outskirts of the city by a group of unidentified assailants on Thursday evening, police sources said.

The incident occurred while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was on a visit to the house of Praveen Nettar, BJP youth wing leader who was hacked to death at Bellare.

Also Read | Student run over by truck, case booked against driver, NHAI officials

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal. He was grievously inured in the attack and died on the way to hospital, they said. The murder comes close on the heels of the killing of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Kumar Nettar in Bellare in the district on Tuesday night.

The gang which came after Fazil, who was talking to an acquaintance, brutally assaulted and stabbed him. Investigations are on into the incident, police sources said.

