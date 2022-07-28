Another youth stabbed to death in Karnataka's Surathkal

A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death by a group of assailants on Krishnapura-MRPL road late Thursday. Prohibitory orders were clamped in four police station limits including Mulki, Suratkal, Panambur and Bajpe police stations after the incident.
The deceased was identified as Mohammed Fazil serving in HPCL. The assailants reportedly hacked him to death and later, fled the spot in a car.
Preliminary investigation suggests that Fazil was killed as he was in love with a girl from Shia community. Mohammed is a Sunni Muslim, police sources said.
As a precautionary measure, barricades were set up at the entry and exit points of the city. Police also intensified night patrolling in order to prevent any untoward incidents, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Satish Kumar said.
