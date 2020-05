Unidentified armed men looted 1.270 kg gold worth Rs 50 lakhs from a gold merchant in Udupi. The victim is Vijay Jadhav.

According to the police, the incident occurred when he was bound to Lakshmi Trade Centre at Beedinagudde at 5.30 am. Miscreants who arrived in a bike wearing mask and helmet, threatened him using a knife and decamped with gold.

Vijay was engaged in melting old gold ornaments to prepare new ornaments. The police are searching for the accused.