‘Ashakirana’ to impart skills to rowdy sheeters

Ashakirana, an initiative of Mangaluru City Police to help rowdy sheeters come out of the crime world and eke a living by learning skills, has received good response.

Many relatives of the rowdy sheeters have shown interest to learn IT basics and Tally.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha announced the initiative at the rowdy parade held recently. The initiative was announced to ensure that the rowdy sheeters do not return to criminal activities. The scheme is likely to be officially inaugurated shortly.

“There are 3,000 rowdy sheeters in the Mangaluru City Police limits. As many as 103 persons have shown interest to take up employable skills. Of these, 41 have already submitted applications. Again, of these 41 persons, 32 have completed the process of applying. The Ashakirana section has completed the verification of 12 applications. Eight of these have qualification to get trained at Karnataka German Technical Training Institute,” Dr P S Harsha told DH.

“At the station-level, we received willingness and expression of interest. In some cases, the relatives of rowdy-sheeters have come forward. Depending on their willingness and eligibility, arrangements were made to impart skills,” he said.

Speaking further, the commissioner said, “CISCO will impart training in information technology basics. Many have shown interest in being trained in the field of information technology and Tally. IT basics are being offered for the highly skilled candidates. In case candidates having exposure to Commerce and related subjects, courses by Tally with accounting basics are being offered. Candidates with lesser education qualification are being imparted training in refrigeration service, welding and so on.”

Sources said the first batch of training will be imparted by the month-end. After a few batches complete their round of training and are employed, the relatives of several rowdy sheeters might come forward to take up skill training.

“It is difficult to bring rowdy sheeters for training all of a sudden. Those who were involved in one or two cases are considered for skill training. Priority will be given to the family members of rowdy sheeters. This move is to ensure that people do not succeed their fathers or brothers but live a life with dignity,” said Dr Harsha.