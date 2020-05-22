Bantwal police file case against 30 residents

Bantwal police on Friday filed a case against 30 residents who had allegedly staged a protest against the month-long seal down in Bantwal Pete. Bantwal police registered a case based on a complaint against the lightening protest staged on Thursday by Bantwal tahsildar Rashmi S R.

Cow skins seized

Vittal Police raided an illegal abbatoir of one Mohammed Harris (22) in Kolnadu Kattathila and rescued eight cows on Thursday.

Police seized the skins of 200 cows, four two-wheelers, one autorickshaw and one Ashok Leyland truck.

Mohammed, who attempted to escape from the police, fell and injured his leg in the process. Vittal police registered a case and are investigating.