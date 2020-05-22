Bantwal police file case against 30 residents

Bantwal police file case against 30 residents

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 22 2020, 22:21 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 22:26 ist

Bantwal police on Friday filed a case against 30 residents who had allegedly staged a protest against the month-long seal down in Bantwal Pete. Bantwal police registered a case based on a complaint against the lightening protest staged on Thursday by Bantwal tahsildar Rashmi S R.

Cow skins seized

Vittal Police raided an illegal abbatoir of one Mohammed Harris (22) in Kolnadu Kattathila and rescued eight cows on Thursday.

Police seized the skins of 200 cows, four two-wheelers, one autorickshaw and one Ashok Leyland truck.

Mohammed, who attempted to escape from the police, fell and injured his leg in the process. Vittal police registered a case and are investigating.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bantwal police
file case
protest
cow skins
seized
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 