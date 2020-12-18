Beware of misleading people, says Nachappa

Possession of a gun is the right of all Kodavas above the age of 18. All Kodava youth including women, should obtain relaxation letter for the use of arms, said Codava National Council president N U Nachappa.

He was speaking during the 10th year of 'Kovi Habba' held at Cauvery Estate of Appacchira Remmi Nanaiah of Kolakeri village.

"It is not sufficient to offer flowers for the departed souls at Devati Parambu. One should also pay tributes to the departed who underwent torture at Madikeri fort and Nalkunadu palace in the past. These genocides should be added to the list of international holocaust remembrance. We do not have any hate towards any religion. However, people from other religions should respect us too," Nachappa said and asked people to be careful of those who mislead them.

He further said that Codava National Council drew the attention of people on Devati Parambu genocide. The departed souls of martyrs at Devati Parambu are offered 'Meedhi' 73 times.

Some people have been copying some programmes from the CNC. This will not stop the CNC's fight, he added.

The CNC is not a subsidiary of any organisation. It is performing as per the Constitution of India and will not set a bad trend, he said and pointed out that one does not have any right to defame another community.

Awards presented

Artist Chakkera Tyagaraj Appaiah, journalist B G Anantashayana, Ramesh Kuttappa and achievers from various fields Anchettira Manu Muddappa, Kaliyanda Meena Prakash, Pullera Swati Kalappa, Boppanda Bollamma Nanaiah, Bachamanda Kasturi Poovappa, Bepudiyanda Biddappa, Madrira Karumbaiah, Appacchira Remmi Nanaiah, B R Satish, Bottangada Girish, Podumada Dinamani and Alamanda Jai were presented with 'Kodava Vibhushana' award on the occasion.

A puja was offered to the guns prior to the programme. The coconut shooting competition was also held.

Senior CNC leader Kaliyanda Prakash and others were present.