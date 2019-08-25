Biddanda K Subbaiah no more

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavana Kodagu Vidyalaya Managing Board Chairman Biddanda K Subbaiah (82) passed away following cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on Sunday.

He was on the way to deliver a Satsang discourse to be held in Bengaluru on Monday morning when he developed health complications and died in the car itself.

The final rites will be held in Bengaluru at 11 am on Tuesday, according to family sources. A holiday has been declared for Bharatiya Vidya Bhavana Kodagu Vidyalaya on Monday, in respect of his passing.

B K Subbaiah was a progressive agriculturist and owned an estate in Meduru. He was also an amateur photographer and cricketer.

In his heydays, he had represented the state in a cricket tourney held in Sri Lanka. He was the captain of the cricket team in Wanderers’ Club.

In his Satsang discourse, he elaborated upon the essence of various religions. He had a gamut of followers in India and abroad. He used to call upon people to lay emphasis on meditation and yoga.

Biddanda K Subbaiah is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.