BJP refutes video of MLA ‘attacking’ party workers

The video of Byndoor MLA Sukumar Shetty allegedly attacking BJP workers had gone viral on social media However, Byndoor BJP General Secretary Deepak Kumar Shetty has denied the incident.

It is said that Shetty had convened a meeting of two factions which had fought over trivial issue. The meeting was held at MLA’s residence in Nempu village, Byndoor. Some supporters of the MLA reportedly attempted to assault the members of one of the groups and the MLA too is said to have attacked the party workers, according to the purported video footage.

However, Byndoor BJP general secretary Deepak Kumar Shetty told reporters that nobody was assaulted at MLA’s house on Friday as reported by some media.

“The MLA was pacifying the warring two factions. The allegations about MLA attacking party workers is far from truth. This is the handiwork of someone who intended to tarnish the image of the party and the MLA,” he said.