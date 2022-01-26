BNYS results: Alva’s College gets 6 ranks

Shruthi of Alva’s College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences secured the first rank with a gold medal in the Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences examination whose results were announced by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences.

Among the top 10 rank holders, 6 are from Alva’s. Vaishnavi Gudappanavar bagged the second rank, while G Deeksha Prasad and Shwetha Bhat Y got third and fourth ranks respectively.

Deeksha Gowda and Vinay Kumar T secured 7th and 9th rank in the results.

Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation Dr M Mohan Alva and principal Dr Vanitha Shetty congratulated the students.