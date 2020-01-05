Boluvaru Muhammad Kunhi among 7 to get Sandesha awards

Seven achievers from different fields, including Boluvaru Muhammad Kunhi, will be presented with Sandesha Awards 2020 at Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education in Bajjodi on February 9 (5.30 pm).

Celebrated writer Na D’Souza and Sandesha Foundation Director Fr Francis Assisi Almeida announced the names of the seven achievers shortlisted for the award.

They said Sandesha Foundation President and Ballari Diocese Bishop Fr Henry D’Souza would preside over the award ceremony.

Karnataka Sahitya Academy President Dr B V Vasanth Kumar will be the chief guest. Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese and Trustee of Sandesha Foundation Fr Peter Paul Saldanha and Bishop of Udupi Diocese and Trustee of Sandesha Foundation Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo will be the guests.

Mangalore City South MLA D Vedvyas Kamath and Film music Director Cajetan Dais will be the guests of honour, Na D’Souza said.

Fr Francis said, “Sandesha award programme which is in its 29th year, recognises outstanding and value-based contributions made by personalities in the fields of literature, journalism, arts, education, music, media and social service.

Each award carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000, a trophy, citation and a certificate.”

Former president of Konkani Sahitya Academy Roy Castelino and Media Co-ordinator Elias Fernandes were also present.

Muhammad Kunhi

Boluvaru Muhammad Kunhi will be presented with Sandesha Literature Award in Kannada. Kunhi is the only Indian writer to be conferred with Kendra Sahitya Akademi award twice (2010 and 2016) for creative prose. His epic 1,110-page opus named ‘Swathranthada Ota’ (The run for Independence) was released by famous Sarod artist Pandit Rajiv Taranath in Bengaluru in 2012.

He is presently settled in Bengaluru after serving for 40 years in Syndicate Bank.

Valli Vagga

Valli Vagga (Valerian D’Souza), an industrialist, has been selected for Sandesha Literature Award in Konkani. He is presently dedicated to the service of Konkani literature. In 55 years of his service in the field of Konkani literature, he has written 150 short stories, 140 poems and 120 articles in different papers, magazines and websites. He has published eight books.

Shivakumar

Shivakumar has been selected for Sandesha Media Award. For the past 32 years, he has been running a magazine called ‘Aparanji’ as an editor. He has written 12 books and his works in humour (jokes) won the Karnataka Sahitya Academy award.

Helen D’Cruz

Mrs Helen D’ Cruz will be presented with Sandesha Konkani Music Award. She is one of the greatest legends known for immortal Konkani hits like ‘Ye..Ye..Katrina’, ‘Chondrem Udevn Ailo’, ‘Gharaso Divo’ and many more.

Helen had created a sensation in the Konkani music world with her melodious voice in the early 60s and 70s thus giving a big fillip to Konkani music.

Dr K S Pavithra

Dr K S Pavithra has been selected for Sandesha Art Award. Dr Pavithra is not only a good psychiatrist but also a good dancer. She also teaches Bharatnatyam to students and is the director of Shivamogga-based Shri Vijay Kalanikethan.

Justin D’Souza

Justin D’Souza will be presented with Sandesha Teacher Award. As head of the Siddaganga Education Institution in Davanagere, D’Souza has served in the field of education focusing on development of leadership skills in her students. She has been presented with many awards, including Kannada Rajyostava Award.

Vincent Carlo

Vincent Prakash Carlo has been selected for Sandesha Special Recognition Award. For the past 31 years, he has been in the field of bodybuilding and powerlifting.

He represented India in 11 international competitions and bagged 2 Gold, 1 Silver and 2 bronze medals. He was felicitated and twice awarded with the titles ‘Strong Man of India’ and ‘Strong Man of South India’.